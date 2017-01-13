Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) had its target price trimmed by FinnCap from GBX 212 ($2.58) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on Gem Diamonds Limited from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays PLC downgraded Gem Diamonds Limited to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 144 ($1.75).

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) opened at 114.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.98. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 95.53 and a 12-month high of GBX 148.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 158.01 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD) PT Lowered to GBX 185 at FinnCap” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/gem-diamonds-limited-gemd-pt-lowered-to-gbx-185-at-finncap/1151317.html.

About Gem Diamonds Limited

Gem Diamonds Limited is a United Kingdom-based diamond producer, which is engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The Company operates diamond mining operations in Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s geographical segments include Lesotho, which is involved in diamond mining activities; Botswana, which is engaged in diamond mining activities; Belgium, which is involved in the sales, marketing and manufacturing of diamonds, and British Virgin Islands (BVI), Republic of South Africa (RSA) and the United Kingdom, which provides technical and administrative services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.