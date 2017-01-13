Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,026 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $60,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $77.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-reduces-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy/1151209.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.