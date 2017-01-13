Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,675 ($20.37) to GBX 1,650 ($20.07) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group lowered Galliford Try plc to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,380 ($16.78) to GBX 1,388 ($16.88) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.89) target price on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reduced their target price on Galliford Try plc from GBX 1,495 ($18.18) to GBX 1,300 ($15.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,393.64 ($16.95).

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) opened at 1336.751953 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1107.91 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,287.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,179.17. Galliford Try plc has a 52 week low of GBX 739.86 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,574.00.

About Galliford Try plc

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based housebuilding and construction company. The Company’s housebuilding division includes Linden Homes and Galliford Try Partnerships. The Company’s segments include Linden Homes and Galliford Try Partnerships; Construction, including Building and Infrastructure, and public private partnership (PPP) Investments.

