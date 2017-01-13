FY2016 EPS Estimates for Nucor Corporation Reduced by Analyst (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. Vetr cut shares of Nucor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.39.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 60.61 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.26%. Nucor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Nucor Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 879,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

