Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $4.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.64. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for Kansas City Southern (KSU) Decreased by Oppenheimer Holdings” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-kansas-city-southern-ksu-decreased-by-oppenheimer-holdings/1150991.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Aegis raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 82.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,539,000 after buying an additional 133,749 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,621,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,832,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,558,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,518,000 after buying an additional 330,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,204,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after buying an additional 132,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

