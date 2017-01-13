FY2016 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $19.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.47. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $383.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2016 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $22.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $24.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $375.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.21.

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 378.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.28. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $280.55 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.59%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 294.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $44,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Demchak acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.11 per share, for a total transaction of $409,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $2.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $9.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

