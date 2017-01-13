FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their FY2016 EPS estimates for Union Pacific Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Union Pacific Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 104.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $281,103.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric L. Butler sold 23,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,434,398.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,402,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

