ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business earned $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.14 million. ICON PLC had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2016 Earnings Estimate for ICON PLC Issued By Jefferies Group (ICLR)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-icon-plc-issued-by-jefferies-group-iclr/1151013.html.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of ICON PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of ICON PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 83.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. ICON PLC has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $85.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in ICON PLC by 1,102.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 959,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after buying an additional 879,609 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ICON PLC by 59.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,521,000 after buying an additional 878,007 shares during the period. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON PLC by 1,003.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 729,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 663,487 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON PLC during the third quarter worth about $36,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ICON PLC during the third quarter worth about $28,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About ICON PLC

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

