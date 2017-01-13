Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Group decreased their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Barrick Gold Corporation had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-barrick-gold-corporation-issued-by-jefferies-group-abx/1150913.html.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABX. Mackie upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) opened at 16.89 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $19.68 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 3,974.0% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-barrick-gold-corporation-issued-by-jefferies-group-abx/1150913.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Barrick Gold Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -3.90%.

About Barrick Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.