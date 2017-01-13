Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) opened at 12.92 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company’s segment is real estate operations. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 40 office properties.

