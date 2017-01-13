Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Vetr downgraded Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Franco-Nevada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) opened at 63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $81.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation by 15.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation by 137.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation by 65.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. The Company operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

