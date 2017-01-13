Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) opened at 23.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock’s market cap is $2.13 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

In related news, CFO James Whelan Harris sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $246,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Baldwin sold 3,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $80,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. It operates through two segments: Drilling & Subsea, and Production & Infrastructure. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

