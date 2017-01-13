Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Research Coverage Started at Wunderlich

Analysts at Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wunderlich’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Flowers Foods from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) traded up 1.491% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,077 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.101 and a beta of 0.86. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.00. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business earned $918.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,727,916.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Wheeler sold 8,200 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $158,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $94,985,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $43,508,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34,077.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,870,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 2,862,500 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 107.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,301,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 1,707,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $24,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

