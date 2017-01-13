Five9, Inc. (FIVN) EVP Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Gaurav Passi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaurav Passi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Gaurav Passi sold 11,738 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $164,332.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Gaurav Passi sold 15,723 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $214,618.95.

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) opened at 15.91 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company’s market capitalization is $842.72 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 42.6% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 394,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 117,992 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 767.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 803,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 201,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. It facilitates over three billion interactions between its 2,000 clients and clients’ customers per year.

