First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Director Sells $489,378.40 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $489,378.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 986,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,812,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) opened at 27.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 85.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 590 in-service industrial properties containing approximately 63.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

