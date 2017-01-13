First Analysis Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Advisory Board Company (ABCO)

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) – Investment analysts at First Analysis lowered their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Advisory Board Company in a note issued to investors on Monday. First Analysis analyst now expects that the firm will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. First Analysis also issued estimates for The Advisory Board Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ABCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Advisory Board Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 42.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The company’s market cap is $1.69 billion. The Advisory Board Company has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Advisory Board Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Advisory Board Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter worth $182,000.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $186,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael T. Kirshbaum sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

