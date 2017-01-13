Fenner plc (FENR) Given Underweight Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their underweight rating on shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.13) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Fenner plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.04) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. FinnCap reissued an under review rating on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.11) price target on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 186.58 ($2.27).

Shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) opened at 290.367035 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 563.32 billion. Fenner plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 293.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Fenner plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

About Fenner plc

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber plywood, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

