FBR & Co Begins Coverage on UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of UMB Financial Corporation to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UMB Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 73.82 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

In other UMB Financial Corporation news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $89,166.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,649,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,192,000 after buying an additional 137,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

