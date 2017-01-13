Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for about 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) opened at 86.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.73 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In related news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 222,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,340,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $1,374,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

