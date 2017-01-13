Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 309,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Express Scripts Holding Company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/express-scripts-holding-company-esrx-shares-sold-by-sawgrass-asset-management-llc/1151449.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.12.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.