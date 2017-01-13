Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Receives $19.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.91.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) opened at 19.07 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The firm’s market cap is $2.07 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences Corporation news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 562,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $9,828,792.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,094,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,106,635.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $10,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,397,395.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,105,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 141.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 2,287,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,725,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,610,000 after buying an additional 299,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,681,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 382,334 shares during the period. Finally, EverPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 381,666 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

