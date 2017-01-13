Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Sells $2,191,600.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Thomas J. May sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $2,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas J. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Thomas J. May sold 120,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $6,624,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $10,760,000.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 55.31 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,601,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,118,000 after buying an additional 869,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,233,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,208,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,109,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after buying an additional 474,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,364,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,169,000 after buying an additional 131,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,670,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,391,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

