Euronav NV (EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav NV from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Euronav NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav NV in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) opened at 8.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Euronav NV by 506.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 654,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euronav NV by 914.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 693,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 625,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Euronav NV by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 403,832 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Euronav NV during the second quarter valued at $3,631,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Euronav NV by 30.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,620,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 382,790 shares during the period.

