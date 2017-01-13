Euronav NV (EURN) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Euronav NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Euronav NV in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav NV in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Euronav NV by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Euronav NV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Euronav NV by 27.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC boosted its stake in Euronav NV by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav NV by 40.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) opened at 8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. Euronav NV has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.42.

Euronav NV Company Profile

