Eurocell PLC (ECEL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.68) target price on shares of Eurocell PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) opened at 185.9999 on Tuesday. Eurocell PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 134.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 200.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 186.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.11.

Eurocell PLC Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

