Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the firm will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Renasant Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Renasant Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (RNST)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-renasant-corporations-fy2017-earnings-rnst/1151661.html.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 45,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Renasant Corporation had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Renasant Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

In related news, insider O Leonard Dorminey sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 24.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 3,741.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 580,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Renasant Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,236,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Renasant Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 828,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant Corporation during the third quarter worth $2,733,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant Corporation

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance), a subsidiary of the Bank with operations in Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banks segment, Insurance segment and Wealth Management segment.

