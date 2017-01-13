Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (RNST)

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the firm will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Renasant Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Renasant Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 45,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.
Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Renasant Corporation had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Renasant Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.80%.
In related news, insider O Leonard Dorminey sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 24.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 3,741.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 580,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Renasant Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,236,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Renasant Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 828,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant Corporation during the third quarter worth $2,733,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Renasant Corporation
Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance), a subsidiary of the Bank with operations in Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banks segment, Insurance segment and Wealth Management segment.
