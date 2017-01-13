Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-mdrx/1151572.html.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded up 0.86% on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 151,860 shares of the company traded hands. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 63.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 65.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc delivers information technology (IT) and services to help healthcare organizations in clinical, financial and operational results. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include electronic health record (EHR)-related software, financial and practice management software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, hosting, revenue cycle management, training and electronic claims administration services.

