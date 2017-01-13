ENGlobal Corp (ENG) Insider Sells $12,619.20 in Stock

ENGlobal Corp (NYSE:ENG) insider John Michael Harrison sold 5,258 shares of ENGlobal Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $12,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENGlobal Corp (NYSE:ENG) opened at 2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. ENGlobal Corp has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

About ENGlobal Corp

ENGlobal Corporation is engaged in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services to the energy industry throughout the United States.

