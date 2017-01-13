Energizer Holdings, Inc. (EPC) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 303.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) opened at 75.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Energizer Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.22.

About Energizer Holdings

Edgewell Personal Care Company, formerly Energizer Holdings, Inc, manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company operates through four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. The Company has a portfolio of over 25 brands.

