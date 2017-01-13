Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $12,785,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063,841 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelliam Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $38,969,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zynga by 48.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,353,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,593,000 after buying an additional 5,969,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,067,000 after buying an additional 5,037,324 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Zynga by 190.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 436.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,296,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,868,497 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at 2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company’s market cap is $2.38 billion. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business earned $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 214,330 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $602,267.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Devang Shah sold 40,821 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $114,707.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) and Android and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company operates through developing and monetizing social games segment.

