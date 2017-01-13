Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD) opened at 3.91 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Eckles purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,189.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth $343,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 170.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures and markets airway clearance products, which apply High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages. The Company’s products include the SmartVest Airway Clearance System (SmartVest System), the SmartVest SQL System and others.

