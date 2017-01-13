El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Receives $15.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 670.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 41.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 47.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) opened at 12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.27. El Pollo Loco Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. El Pollo Loco Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco.

