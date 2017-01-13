Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) opened at 97.59 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $739.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 13,257 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $1,236,480.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $4,515,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

