Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6,918,000 Position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Norfolk Souther Corporation makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Banced Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 616,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. 332,995 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.19. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Avondale Partners cut shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.48.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $197,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,560 shares in the company, valued at $780,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $94,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

