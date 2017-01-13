Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Monday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Duke Energy Corporation has set its FY16 guidance at $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation to post $4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 77.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Howard Weil lowered their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.67 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

In related news, Director John H. Forsgren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,637. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho purchased 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 43.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,543,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,423,000 after buying an additional 463,822 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 110.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 529,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 277,533 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,223,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,424,000 after buying an additional 255,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 223,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,180,000 after buying an additional 182,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

