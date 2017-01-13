DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DST Systems were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in DST Systems by 227.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DST Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in DST Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DST Systems by 272.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DST Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) opened at 110.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.34. DST Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $128.66.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. DST Systems had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. DST Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DST Systems, Inc. will post $5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DST Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through unified data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

