DNB ASA NOK10 (DNBHF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

DNB ASA NOK10 (NASDAQ:DNBHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded DNB ASA NOK10 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Group upgraded DNB ASA NOK10 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

DNB ASA NOK10 (NASDAQ:DNBHF) remained flat at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. DNB ASA NOK10 has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

