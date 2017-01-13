Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY) opened at 17.24 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/deutsche-telekom-ag-dtegy-downgraded-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1150915.html.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.