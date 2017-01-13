Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Receives €14.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.25 ($16.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €14.30 ($15.05) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. S&P Global Inc. set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.90 ($14.63) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 17.75 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of €9.91 and a 52 week high of €21.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.72 and a 200 day moving average of €13.68. The firm’s market cap is €24.47 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

