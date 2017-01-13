Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) PT Set at €16.00 by Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($18.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €14.80 ($15.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank AG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.25 ($16.06).
Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 17.669 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is €24.36 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.72 and its 200 day moving average is €13.68. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of €9.91 and a 1-year high of €21.54.
Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.
