Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. Other positives for the company include low-risk investments and an active divestment policy. Additionally, Denbury Resources’ price has ouperformed the broader industry, over the past one month. Other positives for Denbury include a strong financial position, low-risk investments and an active divestment policy.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) opened at 3.78 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 973,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 788,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused on two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

