DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) opened at 47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.92. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company earned $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $734,279.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,712.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk distribution and light industrial properties located in distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: East, Central and West.

