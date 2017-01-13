Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $6,771,000 Stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. United Technologies Corporation makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 523.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.65. 483,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $112.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of United Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

