Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cushing Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) opened at 9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, over 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships and securities of other companies based in North America; up to approximately 25% of its managed assets in unregistered or otherwise restricted securities, including securities issued by private companies; up to approximately 25% of its managed assets in debt securities, preferred shares and convertible securities of energy companies and other issuers, and up to approximately 20% of its managed assets in securities of companies that are not energy companies.

