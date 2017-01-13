Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $23,757,000 Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Pepsico accounts for about 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Pepsico by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pepsico by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 99,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Pepsico by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,096,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 266,159 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pepsico by 29.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Pepsico by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 101.84 on Friday. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $110.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $23,757,000 Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/cullen-frost-bankers-inc-has-23757000-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep/1151328.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.