Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Stake Increased by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,408,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,686 shares during the period. Ctrip.com International comprises about 5.0% of WCM Investment Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $438,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. BP PLC raised its stake in Ctrip.com International by 45.6% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 305,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 95,717 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter valued at $8,747,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ctrip.com International by 76.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 145,949 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ctrip.com International by 175.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened at 43.35 on Friday. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $836 million for the quarter. Ctrip.com International had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Ctrip.com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.com International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

About Ctrip.com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

