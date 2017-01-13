CSP Inc. (CSPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company earned $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) opened at 10.39 on Friday. CSP has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.69.

About CSP

CSP Inc (CSPI) and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, advanced security and managed services and purpose built network adapters, as well as cluster computer systems. The Company operates through two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS).

