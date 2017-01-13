CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical Corp (NASDAQ:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRHM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on CRH Medical Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NASDAQ:CRHM) opened at 6.125 on Wednesday. CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the third quarter valued at $3,882,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the second quarter valued at $3,661,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH Medical Corp by 131.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 667,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the third quarter valued at $2,090,000.

About CRH Medical Corp

CRH Medical Corporation, formerly Medsurge Medical Products Corp., is a healthcare products and services company. The Company operates through segments, including the sale of medical products and the provision of anesthesia services. The Company specializes in the treatment of hemorrhoids utilizing its treatment protocol and technology.

