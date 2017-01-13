Crew Energy Inc. (CR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.84.

Shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) opened at 6.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s market capitalization is $930.10 million.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, primarily in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Its activities are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource situated in northeast British Columbia.

