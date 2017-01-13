Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 750 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($8.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($9.67) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 880 ($10.70) to GBX 870 ($10.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tate & Lyle PLC to an underperform rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.93) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 781 ($9.50).

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) opened at 693.50 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 529.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 850.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.22 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 686.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 715.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Javed Ahmed bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £198,000 ($240,788.03).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

